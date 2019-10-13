Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

