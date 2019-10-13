Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

