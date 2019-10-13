Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,564,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,480,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,814,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,872 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,581,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $592,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,288,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,954,962.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,489 shares of company stock worth $984,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

