Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,435,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,151,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

