Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.