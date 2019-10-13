Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

CRUS opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

