Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $48.66.

