Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 209.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

