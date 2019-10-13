Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in IDEX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.78.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total value of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

