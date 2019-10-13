Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Crown by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Crown by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $68.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

