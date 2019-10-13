Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $293.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day moving average of $309.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

