Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $127.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6999 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

