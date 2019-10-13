Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 5.96% 6.21% 4.60% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,299.58% N/A -133.54%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $889.12 million 1.67 $56.67 million $2.43 9.65 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.15 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ascent Solar Technologies does not pay a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

