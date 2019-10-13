KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

KT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of KT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

KT stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. KT has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KT during the first quarter worth $166,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 89.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in KT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in KT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 23,784,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after buying an additional 529,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KT by 33.8% during the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

