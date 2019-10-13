Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

KRO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $237,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

