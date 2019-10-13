Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.92

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $22.30. Kromek Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 178,608 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The company has a market cap of $76.15 million and a PE ratio of -221.00.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

