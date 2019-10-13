Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 2,152,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 1,605,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 320,710 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,597,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,204,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 532,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

