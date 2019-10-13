Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2019 guidance at $8.53-8.63 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $8.53-8.63 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $341.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

