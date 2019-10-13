Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 875.38 ($11.44).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 875.80 ($11.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 865.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

