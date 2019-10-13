Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,341,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $764,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

