Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 4.8%

Janel Corp (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Janel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery.

