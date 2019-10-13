Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

ARCH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.