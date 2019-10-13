Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,024 Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $38.76 on Friday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

