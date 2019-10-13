Jane Street Group LLC Sells 56,543 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

