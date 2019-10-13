Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,311,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.