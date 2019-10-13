Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 314 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.41% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of VLU stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

