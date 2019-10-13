Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,503.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $32,833.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,924.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,201 shares of company stock worth $2,610,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

