Jane Street Group LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Nevro by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $91.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.