Jane Street Group LLC Has $249,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

