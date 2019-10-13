James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Purchases 811 Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £154.09 ($201.35).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 789 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($195.88).

On Monday, August 12th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 913 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £146.08 ($190.88).

Shares of Arden Partners stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.17. Arden Partners plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 34.01 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

