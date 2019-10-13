Istar Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $514,350.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $645,750.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

