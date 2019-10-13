iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stake Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.