iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

