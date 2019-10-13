iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,796,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,427,057 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $99.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.