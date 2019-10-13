IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 480,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $136.01 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

