Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $87.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of IONS opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

