INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), approximately 12,841 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.54.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

