Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.
NYSE IRET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $75.53.
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).
