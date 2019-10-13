Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE IRET opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

