InvestFeed Reaches Market Cap of $64,131.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $64,131.00 and $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00213368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.01066165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

