Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), 24,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.99.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

