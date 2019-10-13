Invesco Ltd. Sells 35,939 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,939 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,017,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,406,000 after buying an additional 1,425,508 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,945,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,327,000 after buying an additional 514,010 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 488,656 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 838,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after buying an additional 214,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 472,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 151,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,123,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

