Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $31,155.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,080,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $396,874.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,262,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $1,421,970. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

