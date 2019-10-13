Invesco Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Federal Signal worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 129.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 204,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,418 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard R. Mudge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $3,538,690. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.09 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

