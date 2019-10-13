Invesco Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Mellanox Technologies worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.75. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

