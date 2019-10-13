Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Hertz Global worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hertz Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,253,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,130 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hertz Global by 1,406.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 811,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 757,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Hertz Global by 880.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Hertz Global by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.04%. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

HTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

