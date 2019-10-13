Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

