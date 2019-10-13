Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Regis worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 590.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regis by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regis by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Regis by 364.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of RGS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Regis Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

