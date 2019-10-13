INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
IHIT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.90.
INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.