INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

IHIT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

