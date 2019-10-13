International L.P. Elliott Acquires 1,891 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $18,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,548 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00.

On Monday, October 7th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,551 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $15,168.78.

On Friday, October 4th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,130 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $10,927.10.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,951 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $18,534.50.

On Monday, September 30th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,462 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $34,308.42.

On Friday, September 27th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,253 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,665.18.

On Wednesday, September 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 781 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $7,833.43.

On Monday, September 23rd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,127 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $10,943.17.

On Friday, September 20th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,181 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $31,173.80.

On Wednesday, September 18th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,820 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $17,999.80.

RRTS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.50 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRTS. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

