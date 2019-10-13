Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Interface by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Interface by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 195,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

